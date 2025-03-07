Truffles — which have truly ancient origins — are the edible fungi used to elevate dishes, such as pasta, and make them a bit more decadent. If you know anything about truffles, it may be that they are known for being expensive. The high price point comes down to two reasons: Truffles are hard to source, and once harvested, there's a short timeframe before they lose their potency. Because they're such a delicacy, you may come across fake truffles on the market. To avoid this, Daily Meal spoke with two experts to teach us how to tell if truffles are fake.

The first expert is Chef Donald Young, owner of Duck Sel, which offers private dining and multi-course culinary experiences in the Chicago area. The second expert is Marino Cardelli, owner of Experience Bella Vita — which offers experiences and tours in Abruzzo, Italy — and a lifelong truffle hunter. While there are a range of truffle types, the experts will focus on one kind each: The Périgord truffle and the white truffle of Alba (known as the Tuber magnatum pico, scientifically).

First, pay attention to the aroma. Young says, "Real Périgord truffles have an intense, earthy, and complex scent with notes of cocoa, hazelnuts, and a hint of garlic." Meanwhile, Cardelli says that the white truffle's aroma should be "penetrating" in strength and will have "complex and varied notes, both earthy and aromatic, with gentle and balanced hints of garlic, mushrooms, and forest floor."

Signs that a truffle is fake (or has been artificially treated) are if it has "little to no smell," according to Young, or if it has an "overly chemical" smell, as Cardelli puts it. Similarly, a fast-fading scent could indicate an artificial truffle.