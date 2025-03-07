How To Tell If Truffles Are Fake
Truffles — which have truly ancient origins — are the edible fungi used to elevate dishes, such as pasta, and make them a bit more decadent. If you know anything about truffles, it may be that they are known for being expensive. The high price point comes down to two reasons: Truffles are hard to source, and once harvested, there's a short timeframe before they lose their potency. Because they're such a delicacy, you may come across fake truffles on the market. To avoid this, Daily Meal spoke with two experts to teach us how to tell if truffles are fake.
The first expert is Chef Donald Young, owner of Duck Sel, which offers private dining and multi-course culinary experiences in the Chicago area. The second expert is Marino Cardelli, owner of Experience Bella Vita — which offers experiences and tours in Abruzzo, Italy — and a lifelong truffle hunter. While there are a range of truffle types, the experts will focus on one kind each: The Périgord truffle and the white truffle of Alba (known as the Tuber magnatum pico, scientifically).
First, pay attention to the aroma. Young says, "Real Périgord truffles have an intense, earthy, and complex scent with notes of cocoa, hazelnuts, and a hint of garlic." Meanwhile, Cardelli says that the white truffle's aroma should be "penetrating" in strength and will have "complex and varied notes, both earthy and aromatic, with gentle and balanced hints of garlic, mushrooms, and forest floor."
Signs that a truffle is fake (or has been artificially treated) are if it has "little to no smell," according to Young, or if it has an "overly chemical" smell, as Cardelli puts it. Similarly, a fast-fading scent could indicate an artificial truffle.
The exterior appearance is telling
According to Donald Young, when it comes to the Périgord truffle, you want to look out for "a rough, bumpy surface with small, pyramid-shaped warts." The exterior of these truffles is either dark brown or black. Young explains, "Fake truffles may have a smoother surface, fewer pronounced warts, or a reddish-brown hue. Some may be coated in dirt to appear more authentic." In other words, if it looks a little too perfect — or even not imperfect enough — then it may be a sign that it's a false truffle instead of a real one.
Just like with Périgord truffles, white truffles have an imperfect-looking appearance — specifically, they will have a bumpy surface but a matte finish. Again, the imperfections are key to its authenticity. Marino Cardelli says, "A truffle that looks too uniform in shape, color, or texture is suspicious. Fake truffles may feel too hard, rubbery, or unnaturally smooth."
What should the interior look like?
If you come across a fake truffle that somehow manages to make the exterior look authentic, then looking at the inside will help you determine for sure if it's real — and worth spending a substantial amount of money on. For Périgord black truffles, the inside will be either dark brown or black with "a dense network of fine, white, well-defined veins," Donald Young explains. On the other hand, if a truffle is fake, it may have fewer veins or a coloring that isn't as dark.
Meanwhile, just like with Périgords, the inside of white truffles also reflects its name. Specifically, Marino Cardelli says that the interior will be "pale, off-white to light beige [in] color with subtle marbling." The veins will be white, as well. And, again, be on the lookout for a too "uniform" look — the marbling will be much more varied and unique.
Look at the pricing
Since we know truffles are expensive, it could be a bad sign if they seem too affordable. According to Donald Young, authentic Périgord truffles will range from $900 to $1,600 per pound. They will likely be from either France or Italy (although Spain, Chile, and Australia are also possibilities). Young says, "Fake truffles are often suspiciously cheap and may be labeled vaguely as 'black truffle.' Chinese truffles cost significantly less but look similar." Chinese truffles look very similar to European truffles, but are actually a different species, and lack the flavor of the rarer, more expensive European truffle.
The same goes for white truffles, which are even more expensive than black truffles. Marino Cardelli says, "Authentic Magnatum pico truffles are extremely expensive due to their rarity. If the price seems too good to be true, it's likely a fake or a lower quality truffle being misrepresented."
You should also pay attention to where white truffles are labeled to have come from. Cardelli explains that truffles are known as the "white truffle of Alba" because Alba in Piedmont, Italy, is associated with them. However, they're also found in France and other parts of Italy, so you need to be wary if the truffles come from outside of France or Italy.
The time of year can also be telling. Cardelli continues, "The harvesting season in Italy is regulated, and you can only harvest the Magnatum Pico from October to December. If someone is selling them outside this window, they are likely fake or from another country."
Talk to the shopkeeper to verify the truffles are real
To truly make sure that you're spending your money on the real thing, there are some questions to keep in mind to ask the shopkeeper that will give you your answer. Both truffle experts recommend asking to smell and inspect the truffle before buying — which will allow you to use up all the knowledge you've learned. Marino Cardelli tells us, "If the seller hesitates or refuses [to let you inspect], it's a red flag."
Both experts also advise asking where the truffle was sourced. Cardelli says, "A reputable seller should be able to tell you exactly where and when the truffle was harvested, ideally with documentation." Similarly, Donald Young also suggests asking when it was harvested.
Additionally, ask specific questions about the species. Cardelli says, "[Ask] 'Is this 100% Tuber Magnatum Pico, or has it been mixed with another variety?' This direct question signals your expertise and awareness of common fraud tactics, such as blending Magnatum pico with cheaper varieties like Bianchetto (Tuber albidum pico) or lower-quality truffles from other countries. A seller who knows you're informed is more likely to provide the genuine article."