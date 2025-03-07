Alabama Was The First State To Fry The Tastiest Part Of Crab

Alabama's blue crab catch — at 1.4 to 4 million pounds per year — may be tiny compared to the nearly 30 million pounds Maryland has pulled out of Chesapeake Bay but the state has certainly gained a reputation of making the most out what it catches. Fried crab claws are a prime example. Bill Bayley, a Mobile, Alabama, merchant marine-turned-restaurateur opened his own spot in 1947 along Dauphin Island Parkway — in the middle of blue crab country.

Bayley's was originally a steakhouse, but it soon became a seafood destination, thanks to its owner's inventiveness. At the time, it was typical for chefs to discard crab claws while working with crabmeat. Bayley saw an opportunity: He decided to bread them, fry them, and serve them with tartar sauce. Mobile is now known as the dish's birthplace.

Fried crab claws soon became a local favorite and the dish made its way onto menus throughout the Gulf Coast. Bayley's son, Bill Bayley, Jr., kept the tradition going after opening a new restaurant in the original's former catering facility but sadly closed the business in 2022.

Fried crab claws have earned their place in Gulf Coast dining for good reason — they're simple, satisfying, and packed with flavor. At their core, they're exactly what they sound like: blue crab claws, breaded and fried until golden. The result is a dish that balances the tender, moist sweetness of the claws with the crisp, crunchy texture of its coating.