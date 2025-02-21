This Landmark LA Restaurant Could Be Shutting Its Doors After Over 100 Years
The Original Pantry Cafe, a beloved Los Angeles institution that has been serving diners for over a century, may soon close its doors, according to The Los Angeles Times. The iconic eatery, famous for its generous portions and old-school charm, is at the center of a heated labor dispute that could end its long run.
The issue stems from an ongoing contract dispute between the cafe's owner, former LA mayor Richard Riordan's estate, and the union representing the restaurant's workers. Employees, including cooks, servers, and bussers, backed by Unite Here Local 11, are demanding better wages and benefits, while management argues that the requested contract terms would be unsustainable. The tension has led to protests outside the restaurant, with workers and supporters calling for fair treatment.
The situation escalated when the Pantry's management stated that if forced to meet the union's demands, the restaurant may have no choice but to close down. This declaration sent shockwaves through the LA food community, as the Pantry is more than just a diner — it's a piece of history. Open since 1924, it has welcomed celebrities, politicians, and everyday patrons, becoming a must-visit spot for tourists and a staple for locals.
Will LA lose one of its historic landmarks?
Generations of families have dined at the Pantry, enjoying its famous sourdough toast, massive pancakes, and more. It ranked fourth on Daily Meal's list of the best 24-hour diners in America, and we even listed it as one of America's greatest old-school restaurants. Its cash-only policy and never-locked doors have added to its appeal, though its hours did change due to the pandemic.
While negotiations between the union and Richard Riordan's estate continue, the future of the Original Pantry Cafe remains uncertain. If the parties fail to reach an agreement, LA could lose not just a restaurant, but a landmark. After all, iconic American diners, as an entity, have a rich history. For now, customers and employees can only hope that a resolution is found — one that keeps the doors open and the griddles hot.