This Landmark LA Restaurant Could Be Shutting Its Doors After Over 100 Years

The Original Pantry Cafe, a beloved Los Angeles institution that has been serving diners for over a century, may soon close its doors, according to The Los Angeles Times. The iconic eatery, famous for its generous portions and old-school charm, is at the center of a heated labor dispute that could end its long run.

The issue stems from an ongoing contract dispute between the cafe's owner, former LA mayor Richard Riordan's estate, and the union representing the restaurant's workers. Employees, including cooks, servers, and bussers, backed by Unite Here Local 11, are demanding better wages and benefits, while management argues that the requested contract terms would be unsustainable. The tension has led to protests outside the restaurant, with workers and supporters calling for fair treatment.

The situation escalated when the Pantry's management stated that if forced to meet the union's demands, the restaurant may have no choice but to close down. This declaration sent shockwaves through the LA food community, as the Pantry is more than just a diner — it's a piece of history. Open since 1924, it has welcomed celebrities, politicians, and everyday patrons, becoming a must-visit spot for tourists and a staple for locals.