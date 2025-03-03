Daikon Vs Jícama: What's The Difference?

Daikon, also known as Japanese radish, is a root vegetable that can be oblong, spherical or or cylindrical in shape. It commonly has white flesh but can also be purple, red, or green. It is native to East Asia and often used in South Asian cooking. Despite being related to the spicy red radishes you're probably familiar with, daikon radishes typically have a sweet, milder flavor.

Daikon radishes are low in calories and carbohydrates but high in health benefits. They are a great source of folate, potassium and vitamin C. Daikon is also a high in fiber.

Peeling daikon radishes is optional. A good scrubbing is all that needs to be done before you eat daikon. If you're lucky enough to find daikon radishes with the leaves still on them, they — along with the peels — can be enjoyed sautéed. Eating the greens and stems raw isn't recommended, as they tend to be tough. You can use daikon to make kimchi, boil it for a light side dish, or use it in place of red radishes for a pickled mango radish slaw.