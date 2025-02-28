The Cheese Advice You Can't Ignore For Chicken And Eggplant Parm

You might think that the cheese of choice for chicken or eggplant parmesan is obvious — it's in the name, after all. But although parmesan does typically go in the crispy breading, it's not the only cheese that's used in such recipes. There's (obviously) the melty cheese on top. Luca Corrazina, chef de cuisine at OLIO E PIÙ, exclusively told Daily Meal his tips for choosing the best melting cheese for chicken or eggplant parmesan.

Moisture content and texture are key when it comes the melting cheese for this dish. You want a cheese that's stretchy without being watery, gooey without becoming oily, and one that melts consistently and doesn't crumble. A combination of cheeses is an option, and there are a few choices that work well here — ultimately it comes down to personal taste, but Corrazina's advice covers all the bases.