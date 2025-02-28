The Cheese Advice You Can't Ignore For Chicken And Eggplant Parm
You might think that the cheese of choice for chicken or eggplant parmesan is obvious — it's in the name, after all. But although parmesan does typically go in the crispy breading, it's not the only cheese that's used in such recipes. There's (obviously) the melty cheese on top. Luca Corrazina, chef de cuisine at OLIO E PIÙ, exclusively told Daily Meal his tips for choosing the best melting cheese for chicken or eggplant parmesan.
Moisture content and texture are key when it comes the melting cheese for this dish. You want a cheese that's stretchy without being watery, gooey without becoming oily, and one that melts consistently and doesn't crumble. A combination of cheeses is an option, and there are a few choices that work well here — ultimately it comes down to personal taste, but Corrazina's advice covers all the bases.
The best cheeses for chicken parm
"For the best melt and texture," Luca Corrazina said, "low-moisture, part-skim mozzarella is the gold standard for chicken parmesan." Despite not taking center stage, parmesan still has a place on the plate for depth of flavor, and sometimes structure. "Fresh mozzarella is another great option, but it's best paired with a firmer cheese like grated parmesan to balance out its higher moisture content." For a tangier, gooier bite, Corrazina recommended adding provolone.
Like grated parmesan, Corrazina told us that Pecorino Romano also adds a "salty, umami-packed punch while firming up the cheese layer." Qualities like these make parmesan or Romano ideal if you're trying to incorporate a higher-moisture cheese like ricotta, which Corrazina suggested mixing with mozzarella and parmesan "to maintain structure and avoid excess moisture."
For adventurous cooks, the chef de cuisine had his own suggestions. 'Try adding fontina, which has a creamy, buttery consistency and melts beautifully, or taleggio, an Italian cheese with a subtle funk that adds complexity," Corrazina advised. "For an unexpected twist, aged gouda can bring nutty caramel notes, though it won't give the same stretch."
Cheeses to avoid with chicken parm
Although ricotta can be mixed with drier cheeses and work well on a chicken parm, Chef Luca Corrazina warned us that ricotta on its own "is too soft and won't create that signature melted, golden layer." Chicken parm is a versatile dish, ricotta is just one of the cheeses that are best avoided for this recipe. Despite its general versatility, cheddar is another letdown, since "it's too oily and doesn't provide the right texture," according to Corrazina.
Since chicken parmesan is an Italian-inspired dish, you might think that other Mediterranean cheeses would provide complementary flavors. But Corrazina suggests avoiding feta or goat cheese for their textural issues. "Feta and goat cheese crumble rather than melt," he warned, "making them less ideal for a classic chicken parm."
The best cheese for eggplant parm
Chef de cuisine Luca Corrazina's cheese advice for eggplant parm is only slightly different from chicken parm. Once again, moisture and textures are key. "Since eggplant naturally releases water as it cooks," he reminded us, "you'll want to be cautious with high moisture cheeses."
For a straightforward cook, he said that "a blend of low-moisture mozzarella and parmesan is a great option, ensuring a melty texture without excess liquid." Try adding provolone or fontina as well, for a deeper flavor. But regardless of which cheese you opt for, there's one tip you should keep in mind when layering the ingredients. "The key is layering the cheese between the eggplant slices so it melts evenly and enhances the dish without overpowering the delicate texture of the eggplant," Corrazina said.
How much cheese to use
"Generally, aim for about 1/2 cup of mozzarella per serving, plus a sprinkle of parmesan for depth," Luca Corrazina said. But don't let a simple rule of thumb fool you, the chef de cuisine advised, the ideal chicken parmesan is "all about personal preference — some like a heavy layer of gooey cheese, while others prefer a lighter touch to let the sauce and breading shine." With some skilled layering, though, you can have it both ways.
You can elevate chicken parm by layering the cheese directly on the chicken cutlet, which forms a barrier between the crispy breading and the wet sauce. If you were thinking of gently browning the cheese in the oven, you still can — just add more cheese on top of the sauce, or split your already-allotted cheese between the two layers.
How to perfectly melt the cheese on your chicken parm
To melt your cheese, chef de cuisine Luca Corrazina's recommendation might raise some eyebrows. "Cover the dish with plastic wrap and aluminum foil while baking to trap steam and ensure even melting," he suggested. Believe it or not, plastic wrap in the oven is actually a common restaurant technique.
Professional kitchens sometimes use higher-grade plastic wrap that is more resistant to melting in hot ovens. In this recipe, the plastic wrap is insulated against a lot of heat by the reflective nature of aluminum foil, which should completely cover all plastic. Look for plastic wraps, professional-grade or otherwise, that are labeled microwave-safe.
From there, bake your chicken parm at 375 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit until fully heated. In the last five minutes, uncover it to get what Corrazina described as a "golden, bubbly finish." For a bit of extra flair, broil the dish in its last two minutes. But watch it carefully — Corrazina warned that cheese can "go from beautifully caramelized to burnt in seconds."