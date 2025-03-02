The Secret To Better Canned Biscuits Is Already In Your Kitchen

When the craving for hot and fresh buttermilk biscuits strikes, sometimes we don't have the time or the energy to make them from scratch — and this is why it pays off to keep a can of pre-made biscuits in your fridge. And while making the canned biscuits in the oven, as instructed, will result in adequately good biscuits, there's also a way to make them taste even better: cook them on the stovetop.

Here's what you do: start by opening up the can of biscuits. A typical can will come with eight biscuits, but you'll actually want to split those in half (they should easily pull apart, but you can also use a knife), horizontally, to make 16 total biscuits. Start heating up your skillet — the biggest one that you own so you can fit in as many biscuits as possible — and throw in some butter. When the butter is melted, place the biscuits in, then flip them around the two minute mark. Let the other side cook, then remove the biscuits when they're golden brown and crispy.

By making them on the stove top, the biscuits will be extra buttery — with all that butter seeping directly into the biscuits — as well as super crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. They will also be just as fluffy as if you had made them in the oven. After trying this, you may just rethink ever making them in the oven again.