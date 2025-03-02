The Secret To Better Canned Biscuits Is Already In Your Kitchen
When the craving for hot and fresh buttermilk biscuits strikes, sometimes we don't have the time or the energy to make them from scratch — and this is why it pays off to keep a can of pre-made biscuits in your fridge. And while making the canned biscuits in the oven, as instructed, will result in adequately good biscuits, there's also a way to make them taste even better: cook them on the stovetop.
Here's what you do: start by opening up the can of biscuits. A typical can will come with eight biscuits, but you'll actually want to split those in half (they should easily pull apart, but you can also use a knife), horizontally, to make 16 total biscuits. Start heating up your skillet — the biggest one that you own so you can fit in as many biscuits as possible — and throw in some butter. When the butter is melted, place the biscuits in, then flip them around the two minute mark. Let the other side cook, then remove the biscuits when they're golden brown and crispy.
By making them on the stove top, the biscuits will be extra buttery — with all that butter seeping directly into the biscuits — as well as super crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. They will also be just as fluffy as if you had made them in the oven. After trying this, you may just rethink ever making them in the oven again.
The best ways to serve the stove top buttermilk biscuits
If you're someone who likes to enjoy your biscuits with just butter, then these will be ready to eat as-is directly from the stove top — they will be plenty buttery from the cooking process. However, we definitely wouldn't judge you if you wanted to spread more butter over the warm biscuits for an even richer biscuit experience.
Another great pairing for these straight-from-the-skillet biscuits is jam. Maybe you've been wanting to try your hand at making homemade jam — such as fig jam or mixed berry jam — and need a vessel to taste test. Or, maybe you have your favorite store-bought jam in the fridge that you've been dying to have. Either way, spread those preserves over the crispy, golden brown biscuits for a delicious breakfast.
These biscuits also work as the perfect side dish for a savory breakfast plate, alongside scrambled eggs and bacon or sausage. Or, you can use the biscuits to make a breakfast sandwich — you can use our recipe for freezer-friendly breakfast sandwiches and swap out the English muffins for these tasty, buttery biscuits. Any of these options will put the delicious biscuits on full display, making the bit of extra effort you put in by cooking them on the stovetop completely worth it.