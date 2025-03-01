The Oldest Burger King In America Has Nothing To Do With The Chain
The origins of most big fast food chains are often overshadowed by their own names after becoming enormous. Take McDonald's, for instance: What began as a modest burger stand run by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald became a global juggernaut under the direction of Ray Kroc, and the original outlet had to be renamed 'The Big M' after Kroc bought McDonald's. By contrast, the tale of the first Burger King is vastly different – one that shares little with the chain that is valued at $5.2 billion (as of 2024 per Statistica), with the name being the only commonality.
In 1952, Gene and Betty Hoots acquired a modest ice cream parlor at 1508 Charleston Avenue in the quaint town of Mattoon, Illinois. They called it the Frigid Queen. When the couple decided to expand their menu to include burgers and fries, Gene initially suggested rebranding as 'The Hot Dames.' Betty countered, saying, "Every queen needs a king." And thus, in 1954, the oldest Burger King was born. But the tale had a major twist: that same year, the Burger King chain -– then known as Insta-Burger King -– opened its first outlet in Florida after securing federal trademark rights.
The dilemma ended with a court fight
Though the company officially adopted the name Burger King (except in Australia, where it goes by the name Hungry Jack's), it didn't begin franchising until 1959. In 1961, Burger King expanded into Illinois, rapidly establishing locations across the state. By 1967, the number was up to 50. This encroachment didn't sit well with the Hoots, who filed a lawsuit the following year. The courts, however, struck a compromise: the Burger King Corporation was barred from opening within a 20-mile radius of Mattoon, as it was the Hoots' Burger King's market area. As the Hoots had no intentions of opening more outlets, the chain was allowed to continue running its Burger Kings in existing locations.
To this day, the territorial agreement remains in effect, though the Burger King corporation reportedly offered the Hoots family $10,000 at one point to operate within the 20-mile radius, which was declined. The closest Burger King (the chain) around Mattoon you would find today is located in Tuscola, around 22 miles north of the town. The oldest Burger King now belongs to Ernie Drummond, who bought it from the Hoots in 2017. Drummond had helped the Hoots run their Burger King in 1977 as a worker when he was fresh out of high school. He returned to it as the owner 25 years later.
The Mattoon Burger King is starkly different
Not only does the first Burger King in America lack the Whopper or chicken fries, but it doesn't have anything pre-made. Instead, fresh beef burgers are served from a single drive-thru window, including "the Hooter" – named after the family and as a spin on the Whopper. The menu also features grilled chicken, a BLT sandwich, hot dogs, corn dogs, and pork tenderloin. Still, like the Whopper, the Hooter is the star of the show. The restaurant's aesthetic is steeped in 1950s nostalgia, intentionally so, as Drummond aims to retain its charm and nourish his customers with a taste of days gone by.
Even though the town has a tiny population of less than 17,000 people, the restaurant is bustling with customers on most days. While locals play a crucial role in supporting the place and sustaining its popularity, the intriguing history of America's oldest Burger King never fails to draw the curiosity of visitors, who flock to the place from across the country.