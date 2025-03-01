The Oldest Burger King In America Has Nothing To Do With The Chain

The origins of most big fast food chains are often overshadowed by their own names after becoming enormous. Take McDonald's, for instance: What began as a modest burger stand run by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald became a global juggernaut under the direction of Ray Kroc, and the original outlet had to be renamed 'The Big M' after Kroc bought McDonald's. By contrast, the tale of the first Burger King is vastly different – one that shares little with the chain that is valued at $5.2 billion (as of 2024 per Statistica), with the name being the only commonality.

In 1952, Gene and Betty Hoots acquired a modest ice cream parlor at 1508 Charleston Avenue in the quaint town of Mattoon, Illinois. They called it the Frigid Queen. When the couple decided to expand their menu to include burgers and fries, Gene initially suggested rebranding as 'The Hot Dames.' Betty countered, saying, "Every queen needs a king." And thus, in 1954, the oldest Burger King was born. But the tale had a major twist: that same year, the Burger King chain -– then known as Insta-Burger King -– opened its first outlet in Florida after securing federal trademark rights.