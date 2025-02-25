The European Origins Of Nevada's Signature Cocktail
It might surprise some that Nevada's signature drink has roots in 19th-century Europe. The Picon Punch, a cocktail beloved by the state's Basque communities, traces its lineage to France thanks to a distinctive liqueur called Amer Picon. Created in 1837, this bittersweet tonic was originally intended to refresh soldiers in the harsh Algerian climate. Picon combined quinine, cinchona, and gentian to craft a robust, herbal blend that delivered both relief and flavor.
After his stint in the French army, Gaëtan Picon brought his creation back to Marseille, where he established a distillery and introduced Amer Picon to the aperitif-loving French public. From there, the liqueur eventually crossed the Atlantic to California, carried by Basque immigrants who brought their traditions — and recipes — along for the journey. The Picon Punch was among these; a concoction that paired the liqueur's robust flavor with grenadine, brandy, and sparkling water.
Basque settlers in Nevada adopted the drink as their own. Over decades, the Picon Punch became a cultural fixture and an enduring symbol of their heritage. In fact, it's such a beloved part of Nevada's identity that in 2013, Assemblyman William Horne – an "honorary Basque" — proposed a bill to make it the state's official drink. Though the bill didn't pass, it cemented Picon Punch's status as more than just a cocktail; it's a liquid link to a European past and a Nevada tradition.
Picon Punch: a timeless Basque tradition
At its core, the Picon Punch is deceptively simple. Featuring Amer Picon, grenadine, brandy, and a splash of sparkling water, the drink reaches an elegant balance of sweetness, bitterness, and a touch of brandy heat. Amer Picon, the star ingredient, delivers a strong, herbal depth that hints at its origins as a medicinal tonic.
The drink gained traction among Nevada's Basque communities, many of whom had built their lives around ranching and farming — just as their families had done in Europe. After long work days, Basque boardinghouses became gathering places where immigrant workers could share family-style meals and unwind with a familiar taste of home. Over time, these boardinghouses evolved into Basque restaurants, where long tables, platters of lamb and beef, and a round (or two) of Picon Punch became part of the experience. Some say the cocktail's allure lies in its complexity, while others appreciate its versatility. Whatever the occasion, one thing's for sure: Even the best cocktail bar in the state is bound to know how to make some version of Picon Punch.
While modern interpretations sometimes substitute similar bitters for the harder-to-find Amer Picon, purists insist that no replacement truly captures the spirit of the original recipe. So, next time you're on the search for the tastiest food and drinks in Nevada – ask for a Picon Punch. It's a drink with roots that stretch far beyond the state line but one that has found its forever home in Nevada.