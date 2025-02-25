The European Origins Of Nevada's Signature Cocktail

It might surprise some that Nevada's signature drink has roots in 19th-century Europe. The Picon Punch, a cocktail beloved by the state's Basque communities, traces its lineage to France thanks to a distinctive liqueur called Amer Picon. Created in 1837, this bittersweet tonic was originally intended to refresh soldiers in the harsh Algerian climate. Picon combined quinine, cinchona, and gentian to craft a robust, herbal blend that delivered both relief and flavor.

After his stint in the French army, Gaëtan Picon brought his creation back to Marseille, where he established a distillery and introduced Amer Picon to the aperitif-loving French public. From there, the liqueur eventually crossed the Atlantic to California, carried by Basque immigrants who brought their traditions — and recipes — along for the journey. The Picon Punch was among these; a concoction that paired the liqueur's robust flavor with grenadine, brandy, and sparkling water.

Basque settlers in Nevada adopted the drink as their own. Over decades, the Picon Punch became a cultural fixture and an enduring symbol of their heritage. In fact, it's such a beloved part of Nevada's identity that in 2013, Assemblyman William Horne – an "honorary Basque" — proposed a bill to make it the state's official drink. Though the bill didn't pass, it cemented Picon Punch's status as more than just a cocktail; it's a liquid link to a European past and a Nevada tradition.