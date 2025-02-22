The Brand We Have To Thank For Some Of The Best Store-Bought Veggie Soup
When you're chilled to the bone in frigid winter weather, there's no meal quite as welcoming as a hearty bowl of vegetable soup. It'll warm you up while also filling you up with veggies that pack in vitamins and nutrients. Of course, making soup from scratch can take a bit of time, and when your goal is to get warm now, a store-bought pick might be a better option.
Daily Meal taste-tested and ranked 11 store-bought vegetable soups to help you find the best option for cold days in a rush. The nutrition facts, ingredients, and flavor of the soup were all factors that we used to figure out the best. While a couple really scraped the bottom of the barrel, such as Campbell's thick and overly potatoey vegetable soup, the top pick is definitely worth adding to your shopping list — Deutsche Kuche Fall Harvest Vegetable Soup.
This particular soup is produced by popular supermarket chain Aldi, which, as the name of the soup hints, is a store with German roots that date back to the early 1900s. Our reviewer found the soup packed with vegetables and full of flavor while also having a great texture. Overall, it led to a balanced mouthful that will have you reaching for seconds.
What makes Aldi's Deutsche Kuche Fall Harvest Vegetable Soup stand out
The first reason this soup is such a winner has to do with its ingredients, packing a major punch in terms of vegetables. It features standard veggies like potatoes, carrots, peas, red and green peppers, onions, green beans, and tomatoes, but it also includes less common leeks and white cabbage. Beyond the vegetables, it also includes starchy spaghetti noodles.
The noodles and large variety of vegetables also bring out some sweet notes in the soup that balance out the saltiness of the broth. This helps avoid it being a solely savory dish, another way it stands out among the competition, giving it what our reviewer called "off the charts" complexity.
With all those advantages in flavors and ingredients, it does have to be noted that in terms of nutrition, Aldi's soup fell a little short. While there are only 90 calories in each serving, it's packed with 910 milligrams of sodium — a little under half the daily recommended value. Still, it does only contain 0.5 grams of fat and a low amount of sugar, even though it succeeds in incorporating slightly sweet notes to the soup. So, even though the sodium may not be ideal, it's still a flavor-packed option worth picking up if you're craving a hearty vegetable soup.