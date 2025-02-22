The Brand We Have To Thank For Some Of The Best Store-Bought Veggie Soup

When you're chilled to the bone in frigid winter weather, there's no meal quite as welcoming as a hearty bowl of vegetable soup. It'll warm you up while also filling you up with veggies that pack in vitamins and nutrients. Of course, making soup from scratch can take a bit of time, and when your goal is to get warm now, a store-bought pick might be a better option.

Daily Meal taste-tested and ranked 11 store-bought vegetable soups to help you find the best option for cold days in a rush. The nutrition facts, ingredients, and flavor of the soup were all factors that we used to figure out the best. While a couple really scraped the bottom of the barrel, such as Campbell's thick and overly potatoey vegetable soup, the top pick is definitely worth adding to your shopping list — Deutsche Kuche Fall Harvest Vegetable Soup.

This particular soup is produced by popular supermarket chain Aldi, which, as the name of the soup hints, is a store with German roots that date back to the early 1900s. Our reviewer found the soup packed with vegetables and full of flavor while also having a great texture. Overall, it led to a balanced mouthful that will have you reaching for seconds.