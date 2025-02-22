Wendy's Vs Chick-Fil-A Cobb Salad: Which Is Healthier?

When you think of a salad, you generally think of a healthy meal. However, that's not always the case, and the Cobb salad isn't as healthy as you think — it's one of the unhealthiest restaurant salads you can order. But when comparing the Cobb salads from Wendy's and Chick-fil-A, we found that Wendy's is the clear winner if you're looking for the healthier option.

Both chains' salads are made with a blend of greens or lettuce with chicken, bacon, cheese, hard-boiled eggs, and tomatoes. These ingredients create a similar nutrient profile with calcium, fiber, iron, potassium, and vitamins A, B, C, and K, as well as other vitamins and minerals. However, Wendy's Cobb with dressing has 670 calories, 49 grams of fat, 270 milligrams of cholesterol, and 1,270 milligrams of sodium. By comparison, the Chick-fil-A Cobb with dressing has 830 calories, 60 grams of fat, 230 milligrams of cholesterol, and 2,220 milligrams of sodium.

Despite having more cholesterol, the Wendy's salad has a better overall nutrition profile. The Chick-fil-A version has more fat and a stunning amount of sodium. The gaps in these values lie in the types of chicken and dressing included with each standard Cobb salad: The Wendy's version has grilled chicken with ranch, while the Chick-fil-A salad has breaded, pressure-cooked chicken nuggets with avocado lime ranch. Getting too much fat, cholesterol, and sodium in your diet can raise your risk for heart disease, but making some substitutions can bring these salads more in line with recommended daily values.