The Seasoning Mistake That's Totally Ruining Your Guacamole

According to Yara Herrera, seasoning your guacamole ingredients together saves precious time. "If you season them separately you will have to taste again once you combine them, taste again, and adjust seasoning again." While it's not the end of the world, it does mean that you'll have to pause what you're doing to continually ensure you haven't over or undershot on spice, salt, or citrus. And, while it may only cost you a few extra minutes, those can add up, especially if you've got lots of other meal prep to handle in a short window of time.

Furthermore, adding all the seasonings at the same time can also help ensure the ingredients are fully combined. This is particularly important in the case of the lime juice. That's because the citrus in the limes contains antioxidants that help keep the browning at bay, meaning your dip will still have a vibrant color when it's ready to be served.

With that in mind, another trick for ensuring your guac is properly seasoned is using a mortar and pestle or a molcajete. While either can be used to make guacamole, a molcajete is traditionally made of uneven volcanic rock and is used to crush the cilantro, jalapeño, and other herbs and seasonings used in your dip, fully releasing their essential oils and thus, their flavors. The result gets you a dip that's got a better taste and aroma. Pair that with Herrera's tip for mixing all your spices into your dip at once and you'll wind up with a snack that's packed with flavor and quick to make.