The Best Way To Store Tamales For Maximum Flavor

Tamales are a beloved staple of Mexican cuisine, but knowing how to store them correctly can make all the difference in preserving their flavor and texture. Whether you've made a big batch at home or picked some up from your favorite spot, keeping them fresh ensures every bite remains as delicious as the first. To get expert insight, Daily Meal spoke with Yara Herrera of Hellbender NYC, a Mexican-American restaurant, about the best ways to store and reheat tamales.

Herrera confirmed that tamales can be frozen, but the results may vary depending on the ingredients. "You can freeze tamales, but depending on what fats and ingredients are in them, it may affect the texture when you reheat them," she explained. For instance, a traditional tamale includes masa and fillings like chicken, pork, lard or shortening, veggies, and cheese. Each recipe will freeze and reheat uniquely. For shorter-term storage, Herrera prefers refrigeration, saying, "I like to store them in an airtight container and keep them in the fridge for up to seven days."

When it comes to whether tamales should be stored raw or cooked, Herrera strongly recommends storing them after they've been fully prepared. "Always store tamales pre-cooked unless you have the time to cook tamales every time you want to eat them," she says. "Cooking a tamale generally takes up to an hour or more." Leaving the corn husk wrappers on is also key, as they "help keep [the tamales'] moisture when reheating."