For The Best Infused Water, Don't Skip This Step

Infused water is a refreshing way to stay hydrated, often packed with vibrant fruit, veggies, aromatic herbs, and sometimes a touch of spice. The process of creating infused water is straightforward; simply add your chosen ingredients to water. However, there's one critical step that you shouldn't skip if you want to maximize flavor and nutrition — gently muddling your ingredients.

Muddling involves lightly pressing or crushing fruits, veggies, herbs, or spices to release juices and essential oils. This step enhances the infusion process, ensuring every sip bursts with the goodness of your ingredients. When you skip muddling, you could end up with a visually appealing drink, but it will lack the bold, layered flavors infused water is known for.

To muddle properly, place your fruits, veggies, or herbs in the bottom of a pitcher, jar, or glass. Using a tool like this Datsto Wooden Muddler for Cocktails (or the back of a spoon), press down gently while twisting slightly. For citrus fruits or berries, this helps release the juices, while for herbs like mint or basil, it extracts the aromatic oils. Avoid overly aggressive muddling, which can release bitter notes, especially with delicate herbs. You may find it easier if you add a small amount of water first. After muddling, add your water and allow the mixture to sit. Using cold or room-temperature water is recommended. For the best flavor, let your infused water rest in the refrigerator for at least two hours or overnight.