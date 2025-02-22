For The Best Infused Water, Don't Skip This Step
Infused water is a refreshing way to stay hydrated, often packed with vibrant fruit, veggies, aromatic herbs, and sometimes a touch of spice. The process of creating infused water is straightforward; simply add your chosen ingredients to water. However, there's one critical step that you shouldn't skip if you want to maximize flavor and nutrition — gently muddling your ingredients.
Muddling involves lightly pressing or crushing fruits, veggies, herbs, or spices to release juices and essential oils. This step enhances the infusion process, ensuring every sip bursts with the goodness of your ingredients. When you skip muddling, you could end up with a visually appealing drink, but it will lack the bold, layered flavors infused water is known for.
To muddle properly, place your fruits, veggies, or herbs in the bottom of a pitcher, jar, or glass. Using a tool like this Datsto Wooden Muddler for Cocktails (or the back of a spoon), press down gently while twisting slightly. For citrus fruits or berries, this helps release the juices, while for herbs like mint or basil, it extracts the aromatic oils. Avoid overly aggressive muddling, which can release bitter notes, especially with delicate herbs. You may find it easier if you add a small amount of water first. After muddling, add your water and allow the mixture to sit. Using cold or room-temperature water is recommended. For the best flavor, let your infused water rest in the refrigerator for at least two hours or overnight.
Tips for muddling ingredients like a pro
Another key to great infused water is using fresh, high-quality ingredients. Ripe fruits and veggies and fresh, fragrant herbs make all the difference. Ina Garten's salad spinner trick for long-lasting fresh herbs may come in handy if herbs are your cup of tea (no pun intended). Try combos like cucumber and mint for a spa-like drink or strawberry and basil for a sweet and sophisticated twist. With any leftover ingredients, you can make a delicious vodka infusion for another day.
As a final step, strain your infused water, especially when muddling pulpy fruits or herbs with small leaves. This ensures an enjoyable drinking experience without bits floating around in your glass and getting stuck in your teeth. By taking the time to muddle, you will elevate your infused water, unlocking more flavor and aroma for happier hydration. When you're in the mood for more than water, muddle up a fauxjito mocktail for the refreshing taste of a mojito without the alcohol!