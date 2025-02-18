Everything You Need To Know About Adding Cheese To Hot Chocolate

When most people make a cup of hot chocolate, their idea of dressing it up is to add a dollop of whipped cream or throw in some marshmallows. Or, if you're after an adults-only vibe, perhaps you'll create a spiked hot chocolate recipe with rum, brandy, or another alcohol (try adding red wine to your hot chocolate for extra richness and warmth). However, there's one ingredient you probably haven't thought to add to your hot chocolate: cheese. While this might sound odd, it's actually a common beverage in Colombia. Daily Meal spoke with Nicole Patel, founder of Delysia Chocolatier in Austin, TX, and winner of over 88 awards including 2025's Best Chocolatier in the Americas, to get some insider insights into this unique drink.

Patel explains that Colombian hot chocolate with cheese, or chocolate con queso, is made using water, cinnamon, cloves, and unsweetened hot chocolate to make a rich, deeply cocoa-flavored beverage. It's a contrast to sweet, milky American hot chocolate that's often made from powdered mixes. (Though if you're looking for the best hot chocolate mix, check out Daily Meal's round-up of the best brands.) Patel notes, "Chocolate con queso is so popular because the combination of rich, velvety chocolate and salty, melty cheese creates an irresistible flavor contrast," and adds that it's steeped in tradition in the country, with many families creating their own special recipes that they pass down.