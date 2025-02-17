The Difference Between Italian And Filipino Spaghetti

Italian spaghetti is known for its simple, fresh, and vibrant sauce made from ripe tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, basil, and a touch of salt and pepper. The focus is on the ingredients' natural flavors, with a light, slightly tangy taste. It can also be served alongside sausage, ground beef, meatballs, or some sort of protein.

Arguably, the most noticeable difference between the two styles is the sauce. Filipino spaghetti, which includes noodles, hot dogs, ground beef, and yellow cheese, is topped with a sweet, banana ketchup-based sauce. Banana ketchup is a sweet, tangy condiment made from bananas, sugar, and vinegar. Mixed with tomato sauce, soy sauce, garlic (and other spices), and a punch of fish sauce, it's a far cry from Italian spaghetti.

Filipino spaghetti also uses some form of meat — but it's different than you'd expect. Hot dogs or sliced sweet sausage called longanisa are often added to this dish for an extra burst of flavor. The hot dogs deliver a salty, meaty punch that perfectly complements the Filipino spaghetti's sweetness.

In contrast to parmesan or romano cheese, Filipino spaghetti is often topped with yellow (usually cheddar) cheese. The mild, slightly salty flavor of the processed cheese contrasts beautifully with the sweet and tangy tomato sauce, creating a delightful balance of flavors. The cheese's creamy texture also helps smooth out the sauce, making it more indulgent and comforting.