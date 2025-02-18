What You Need To Look Out For When Thickening Soup With Potatoes

A thin soup can go from disappointing to decadent with the right thickener, and few ingredients pull off the job quite like potatoes. But not all potatoes work the same way. Some will melt right in, giving the broth a rich, smooth consistency, while others stay stubbornly intact, adding bulkiness but not much thickness. To break down which ones work best — and how to use them — Daily Meal spoke with Jill Silverman Hough, a recipe developer, cookbook author, and culinary expert for Real California Milk.

Of all the different varieties of potatoes, the starchiest kinds — like russets and Yukon golds — are the best choices for thickening. "It's the starch that does the thickening," Hough explains, making these two types the top contenders. These potatoes break down easily when cooked, releasing enough starch to give the soup a thick, creamy texture without the need for extra thickeners.

Of course, simply tossing potatoes into a pot won't magically transform a soup's texture. So, while Jacques Pépin's favorite shortcut to thicken soups might be instant mashed potatoes, Hough suggests a more hands-on approach — cooking potatoes directly in the soup base before blending them. But does that mean pureeing is always the best move? Not necessarily. There are ways to thicken a soup without blending, but the results will be noticeably different.