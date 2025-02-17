For The Best Broccoli Cheddar Soup, You Need An Unexpected Condiment
Broccoli cheddar soup is a hearty classic, but sometimes the fairly straightforward dish is asking for a little boost. For an unexpected way to take this soup to the next level, consider adding Worcestershire sauce.
Worcestershire sauce has a complex flavor profile that almost defies explanation, with strong umami taste cradled in cloves, but also contrasting hints of spicy and sour and sweet. The same fermented umaminess that makes Worcestershire sauce an excellent addition to red meat dishes will also elevate a standard broccoli cheddar soup with these multi-layered, earthier flavors.
Broccoli cheddar soup recipes using Worcestershire sauce can differ on when to add it. If adding Worcestershire while cooking, start with larger amounts — try adding 1 tablespoon per 5 cups of liquid (broth and dairy)to start — then taste and add more as needed. Adding Worcestershire sauce to cooked soup is a bit more straightforward — simply dash to taste directly into your bowl.
Why does Worcestershire sauce work with broccoli cheddar soup?
If you're wondering what exactly is in Worcestershire sauce, it's a dizzying melange of ingredients. According to history, Lea & Perrins was the first Worcestershire sauce. It contains some potentially surprising items including but not limited to vinegar, molasses, anchovies, garlic, onions, tamarind extract, and chili pepper extract.
This melting pot of ingredients adds a unique depth to the cheddar cheese base of the soup that is difficult to get otherwise. Fermented anchovy elevates the savoriness of the cheddar cheese, and the acidity of the sauce cuts through the rich, creamy soup beautifully.
Remember, though, if trying this tip on a broccoli cheddar soup recipe without Worcestershire, that the sauce already has salt in it. Although 69 milligrams per teaspoon is a fairly modest amount of sodium, it's still enough that you may want to account for it elsewhere in the recipe.