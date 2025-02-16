The Boozy Glaze That Takes Salmon To The Next Level

Once your salmon is coated in that glossy bourbon glaze, the possibilities for serving are endless. Pair it with roasted vegetables, mashed sweet potatoes, or a light salad to balance the richness. You could even make a crispy bourbon coleslaw to stick with the theme. A side of rice or quinoa can soak up any extra sauce, ensuring no drop goes to waste. Top your salmon with toasted pecans or sesame seeds to add a little crunch. Homemade bourbon gelato for dessert with Bobby Flay's bourbon-maple whipped cream on top will end the meal with a bang!

If you don't have bourbon on hand or prefer a non-alcoholic option, there are plenty of ways to achieve a similar depth of flavor. Apple cider or apple juice can add a touch of sweetness and acidity, while a splash of vanilla extract mixed with water can mimic bourbon's subtle, aromatic notes. Maple syrup or balsamic vinegar can also add richness and complexity. If you're looking for a non-alcoholic substitute that still packs a little punch, try using a smoky black tea, like lapsang souchong, to capture some of that deep, woody character.

Bourbon-glazed salmon is a simple yet impressive dish that requires minimal effort and delivers maximum flavor. If you're ready to elevate your salmon to the next level, try this delicious glaze for your next seafood meal.