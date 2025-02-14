A Simple Mistake Is Ruining Your Puff Pastry

Whether you make your own or use a frozen variety, puff pastry is a versatile ingredient commonly used for creating elegant desserts or savory snacks. But achieving that signature puff requires precision, and one small mistake — rolling over the dough's edges – could ruin your efforts.

The puff pastry experience is all about the layers of butter and dough, which trap steam as the pastry bakes and puffs up, creating that light texture you expect to sink your teeth into. However, when you roll over the dough's edges, you compress the layers, essentially sealing them together. This prevents steam from escaping and could leave your puff pastry dense and flat, which is exactly the opposite of what you're going for. To avoid this mishap, gently roll the dough with a rolling pin, like this classic wooden one from Amazon, and don't roll over the edges.

If you're using frozen puff pastry, make sure it's properly thawed before rolling it out. Start from the center and work your way outward, but stop rolling right before you reach the edges to preserve the structure of the layers. Keeping the dough cold during this process is also essential to help maintain the integrity of the butter layers. It's also important to make a fresh cut to the edges of the dough with a sharp knife or pizza cutter once you're done rolling to the desired size and shape.