Ben Affleck Is In Top Form In The DunKings 2 Super Bowl Movie

The DunKings just made a theatrical return, with actor Ben Affleck sizzling up the screen in "The DunKings 2: The Movie" Super Bowl ad for Dunkin'. The actor, accompanied by his brother, Casey Affleck, is in rare New Englander form (and accent) representing the DunKings at Java Jam in the ultimate battle for coffee brand band supremacy.

While the teaser ad for the coffee chain, formerly known by a different name, aired during the 2025 Grammy Awards, the 60-second version of the ad aired during the Big Game. In it, two of last year's DunKings (Matt Damon and Tom Brady) are notably absent, leading Affleck to tell his brother that they need to bring in "big energy" to win the Java Jam Cup. That "big energy" includes "Succession" star Jeremy Strong getting into character by submerging himself in a vat of Dunkin' coffee beans.

The full, nearly 7-minute ad is even more hilarious. It features appearances by other guest stars, more dissing of competing coffee brands (Affleck's Boston accent getting thicker with each insult), and a successfully-in-character Strong as Paul Revere, laying the groundwork for Dunkin' as an American classic, with or without Tom and Matt.