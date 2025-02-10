Ben Affleck Is In Top Form In The DunKings 2 Super Bowl Movie
The DunKings just made a theatrical return, with actor Ben Affleck sizzling up the screen in "The DunKings 2: The Movie" Super Bowl ad for Dunkin'. The actor, accompanied by his brother, Casey Affleck, is in rare New Englander form (and accent) representing the DunKings at Java Jam in the ultimate battle for coffee brand band supremacy.
While the teaser ad for the coffee chain, formerly known by a different name, aired during the 2025 Grammy Awards, the 60-second version of the ad aired during the Big Game. In it, two of last year's DunKings (Matt Damon and Tom Brady) are notably absent, leading Affleck to tell his brother that they need to bring in "big energy" to win the Java Jam Cup. That "big energy" includes "Succession" star Jeremy Strong getting into character by submerging himself in a vat of Dunkin' coffee beans.
The full, nearly 7-minute ad is even more hilarious. It features appearances by other guest stars, more dissing of competing coffee brands (Affleck's Boston accent getting thicker with each insult), and a successfully-in-character Strong as Paul Revere, laying the groundwork for Dunkin' as an American classic, with or without Tom and Matt.
Merchandise and food fit for a DunKing (or DunQueen)
The DunKings wardrobe also brings the big energy in this year's ad, taking last year's tracksuits to a new level in a collaboration between Dunkin' and Juicy Couture. The tracksuits are velour, bedazzled, and peak millennial nostalgia. You can try to snag your own limited Juicy Couture bedazzled hoodie ($128) or track pants ($109) or shop for your favorite DunKings or DunQueens this year, online or in Dunkin' stores, for other merchandise including pullovers, socks, hats, koozies, straw toppers, and more.
While Dunkin's spring menu has already leaked, don't miss out on the special DunKings $6 meal deal, available now. It comes in a limited-edition DunKings box and includes the chain's Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich, crispy Hash Browns, and a medium hot or iced coffee. The coffee brand also dropped official DunKings merchandise as part of its popular, now-annual Super Bowl promotion.