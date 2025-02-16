Put A Delicious Twist On Any Pot Pie With An Iconic Japanese Ingredient

Pot pie is a classic, filling comfort food, but it can feel a bit repetitive. Luckily, one tasty Japanese ingredient elevates your pot pie — whether it's chicken, turkey, veggie, or beef — to new, flavorful heights. If you don't have Japanese curry mix on hand, consider stocking up for the next time you're craving the comforting goodness of pot pie.

Japanese curry mixes are a convenient way to add rich flavor to dishes. Typically found as a cubed roux with added fats and flour, it's milder and sweeter than many other types of curry, with a smooth, thick sauce that's often less spicy. A block of Japanese curry resembles a chocolate bar, with smaller pieces you can break off depending on your cooking and flavoring needs.

When added to pot pie, a Japanese curry block combines beautifully with the creamy filling, creating a balanced dish that's comforting and flavorful. The curry's subtle heat and earthy spices make it a perfect partner for the milder flavors of the vegetables and your protein of choice — plus, it adds a fantastic warmth that's sure to take your pot pie to a new level.