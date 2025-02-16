Put A Delicious Twist On Any Pot Pie With An Iconic Japanese Ingredient
Pot pie is a classic, filling comfort food, but it can feel a bit repetitive. Luckily, one tasty Japanese ingredient elevates your pot pie — whether it's chicken, turkey, veggie, or beef — to new, flavorful heights. If you don't have Japanese curry mix on hand, consider stocking up for the next time you're craving the comforting goodness of pot pie.
Japanese curry mixes are a convenient way to add rich flavor to dishes. Typically found as a cubed roux with added fats and flour, it's milder and sweeter than many other types of curry, with a smooth, thick sauce that's often less spicy. A block of Japanese curry resembles a chocolate bar, with smaller pieces you can break off depending on your cooking and flavoring needs.
When added to pot pie, a Japanese curry block combines beautifully with the creamy filling, creating a balanced dish that's comforting and flavorful. The curry's subtle heat and earthy spices make it a perfect partner for the milder flavors of the vegetables and your protein of choice — plus, it adds a fantastic warmth that's sure to take your pot pie to a new level.
How to add Japanese curry to your chicken pot pie
To add Japanese curry to your dish, prepare your usual pot pie filling with meat, vegetables, and potatoes. Cook your vegetables and aromatics until they are tender and fragrant. Then add a good bit of chicken stock (about 2 ⅔ cups) to the pot with a block of Japanese curry. You'll want to let the curry dissolve into the sauce and blend into the mixture, creating a rich, aromatic flavor. Once you've mixed in the curry, continue with your regular pot pie preparation.
Japanese curry is known for its deep umami flavor, which perfectly complements the meat and vegetables of the pot pie. The mild heat of the curry also brings a bit of warmth to the dish without being overwhelming, making it a more well-rounded meal. Plus, Japanese curry blocks are incredibly convenient — you get all the flavor without the need for a long list of spices. But beyond flavor, Japanese curry helps to thicken the filling, giving the pie an even creamier texture and a heartier, thicker version of your classic pot pie.