4 Snack Food Flavors That Belong In Ice Cream And 4 That Don't, According To Customer Reviews

On a hot summer day, there are few treats as appetizing as a classic ice cream cone. With origins dating back as far as the second century B.C., there is no doubt that this dessert has now cemented itself as a worldwide favorite. However, if you think its popularity lies only with classic flavors like vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, you may want to think again.

In recent years, adventurous brands like Ben & Jerry's and Van Leeuwen have pushed boundaries by introducing unique and somewhat bizarre flavors to their ice cream rosters. From the salty crunch of a potato chip to a sweet spin on macaroni and cheese, bold ice cream flavors have taken the freezer aisle by storm.

The reviews of these releases have varied, with some becoming instant fan favorites, and others becoming downright flops. In this article, we'll explore what customers have to say about what snack food flavors belong in ice cream, and which are best left unpaired.