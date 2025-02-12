The Ingredient We Didn't Expect To Find In Wendy's Spicy Nuggets

Wendy's hasn't put out any official word on why the ingredient is in one recipe and not the other, the reason probably comes down to spice. In other spicy fast food items, the heat can sometimes be the dominant flavor and overpower the other seasoning elements. Wendy's spicy nuggets feature a blend of ingredients that pack a punch — like paprika — and contribute heat, saltiness, and a savory depth. However, the blend of such ingredients can sometimes lack balance in chicken nuggets. Smoky spices like paprika can quickly dominate the flavor profile, overwhelming the taste buds if they're not counterbalanced by other elements.

This is where celery seed extract comes in. By introducing celery seed extract, Wendy's most likely sought to temper the heat with celery salt's complexity, which helps to balance the spicy elements and create a unique flavor experience. It can also play a role in creating a more rounded and complementary taste, which might explain why some customers have noticed that these nuggets seem more flavorful and interesting than their regular counterparts. On top of being spicy, these nuggets have more complexity in overall flavor.