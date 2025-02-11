How To Turn Your Leftover Pork Chops Into A Takeout Favorite

To start, you'll need a basic fried rice recipe that you want to use — such as our easy vegetable fried rice (and feel free to swap out any veggies to suit your preferences). The pork chops are already cooked, so the only prep they require is cutting them up. Before starting the cooking process for the fried rice, dice up the pork chops into any size that you'd like. For example, if you want the taste of pork to be a bit more prominent, make the pieces a bit larger than you may normally find.

Follow the fried rice instructions as normal, but be sure to add in the leftover pork along with the veggies that need to be sautéed or alongside the aromatics, like garlic and ginger, before adding the rice. Make sure to stir frequently and keep an eye on the pork so that it doesn't overcook — the last thing you want is too-chewy pork in each bite of fried rice. Then, continue with the fried rice instructions.

If you're worried about adding the leftover pork chops too soon, you can always experiment with adding them later on in the process. For example, you could try adding the pork after the rice has been combined with the sauce. After all, the most important details, when it comes to the pork, is that it heats through and is thoroughly integrated into the rest of the rice — both of which are possible if you add it a bit later.