The Sweet Variety Of Corn That Can Only Be Grown In Colorado

When July rolls around, it's time to eat sweet corn, but not just any sweet corn — Olathe sweet corn. You're missing out if you have not chowed down on these yellow and white kernels. It's your go-to if you want to make the most of fresh corn during peak season or want to enjoy some campfire corn on the cob. The beautiful stalks that cradle these ears of corn grow only at the foot of the Rocky Mountains in Uncompahgre Valley in Olathe, Colorado. The Tuxedo Corn Company has trademarked Olathe sweet corn, giving it the coveted right to call itself the "exclusive grower and shippers" of this produce.

Olathe corn is touted as sweeter and more flavorful than other corn varieties, thanks to where it is grown and how it is treated. Corn, which is tall grass, thrives in this fertile area marked by hot days and cool nights. It also gets a lot of TLC. The end product is a high-sugar content kernel with a tender bite. When it's ready to harvest, it is picked by hand, then quickly cooled and placed in an ice slush before being shipped to sellers. This process allows the corn to be as fresh when you bite into it as when it was picked. It can even be enjoyed raw.