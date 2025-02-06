Perfect Drink Pairings For 5 Popular Game Day Foods

Super Bowl Sunday is just around the corner, and the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will be on football fans' minds. As these top teams battle it out on the field, folks at home will be cheering, sneering, and, most definitely, eating. After all, isn't the food the highlight of Super Bowl parties? And with food, of course, comes drink. Who better to recommend the perfect drink pairings for popular game day foods than Rich Higgins, master cicerone, certified sommelier, and former brewmaster?

Daily Meal spoke with Higgins to get his thoughts on which beverages would best complement these five favorite game-day foods: Chili, nachos, burgers and dogs, mac and cheese, and a taco bar. The recommendations sound delicious, and with Higgins' extensive beverage background and knowledge, we trust that these pairings will be as exciting as the game. Let's dig in!