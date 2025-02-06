Perfect Drink Pairings For 5 Popular Game Day Foods
Super Bowl Sunday is just around the corner, and the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will be on football fans' minds. As these top teams battle it out on the field, folks at home will be cheering, sneering, and, most definitely, eating. After all, isn't the food the highlight of Super Bowl parties? And with food, of course, comes drink. Who better to recommend the perfect drink pairings for popular game day foods than Rich Higgins, master cicerone, certified sommelier, and former brewmaster?
Daily Meal spoke with Higgins to get his thoughts on which beverages would best complement these five favorite game-day foods: Chili, nachos, burgers and dogs, mac and cheese, and a taco bar. The recommendations sound delicious, and with Higgins' extensive beverage background and knowledge, we trust that these pairings will be as exciting as the game. Let's dig in!
Chili
A hot bowl of chili hits the spot, and sports enthusiasts often enjoy it on game day. Rich Higgins goes straight to beer as a pairing for chili. "A caramelly, honeyish beer like Devil's Backbone Vienna-Style Lager or Shiner Bock will add depth and a subtle sweet-savory dimension to the chili," adding his thoughts about darker beers if you prefer: "A porter like Deschutes Black Butte Porter will bring roasty, grilled flavors to the party. And don't get me started on how tasty a Mexican chocolate stout like Stone Xocoveza would be with a classic bowl of red [chili]."
As celebratory as you may feel on Super Bowl Sunday, Higgins suggests skipping the Champagne toast with your bowl of chili. Champagne's acidity and apple and lemon flavors won't pair well with red chili. If you're looking for a knockout dish to amaze your party guests this Super Bowl Sunday, these are some of the best chili recipes. From chicken chili with black beans and corn to turkey pumpkin chili, these recipes will have everyone asking for a second helping.
Nachos
A big platter of nachos is often the centerpiece of a game day feast. According to Rich Higgins, "Nachos love pale ale! Pale ales like Sierra Nevada Pale Ale and Deschutes Mirror Pond are the ultimate wingmen, offering citrusy, piney, herby flavors along with malty, bready character and a moderate amount of savory bitterness."
Consider an American pale ale. Higgins says it generally features brighter, more citrusy-floral flavors that pair delightfully with spicy foods like nachos. The crisp bitterness cuts through the richness of the gooey cheese and all the toppings, while the invigorating citrus notes complement the savory flavors. This makes for a balanced and refreshing pairing that enhances the overall nacho experience. If you don't want to go all-out with nachos, you could always serve chips with salsa and guac, which is easy and enjoyable.
Mac and cheese
Comfort food never disappoints, and gooey mac and cheese is arguably one of the most popular comfort foods. Take your game-day mac and cheese up a notch with a refreshing Belgian golden ale, Rich Higgins' pick for the perfect drink pairing for this dish.
"A Belgian golden ale brings mild flavors of fruit and spice, plus spritzy carbonation, for a killer pairing. Beers like La Chouffe Blond and Duvel offer hints of coriander, pepper, thyme, lemon, and pear, which add a little flavor bling to creamy, salty mac, while the high carbonation cuts the richness and readies your palate for the next bite."
If you're not up for making a homemade batch of mac and cheese, consider picking up Panera's version, which is unbelievably creamy thanks to how it deliciously combines the milk, butter, and cheese. And if you have any mac and cheese left over, here's how to transform it into a decadent breakfast dish.
Taco bar
The fun and flavor of a game-day taco bar are hard to beat, and with the right beverage to accompany your DIY tacos, every bite will be worth the inevitable hot sauce stain on your football jersey.
"It's hard to argue with margaritas with all types of tacos," noted Rich Higgins, "but limey, salty sour beers such as Lime-Cucumber Gose from Urban South Brewery Gose and SeaQuench Ale from Dogfish Head are even more refreshing. With less booze and sweetness than most margaritas, these 4-5% ABV, crushable sour ales have aromas of lime and sea spray to accent your tacos."
The best part of having a taco bar at your Super Bowl party (aside from the accompanying beverages) is the opportunity to get creative with different sauces, meats, cheeses, and toppings. Just be sure to have plenty of napkins within reach!
Burgers and hot dogs
Hamburgers and hot dogs are game-day classics, whether you choose a bacon double cheeseburger or a footlong frank with all the fixins. Rich Higgins believes these grilled goodies pair wonderfully with porters, dunkels, and bocks due to their maltiness, gentle bitterness, and browned flavors.
Higgins told Daily Meal, "One of my favorite burger beers, Schlenkerla Rauchbier Urbock, is a semi-sweet, toasty lager with a hammy smoke flavor from beechwood-smoked malt. If you can handle the smoke, it's a match made in heaven with burgers and dogs."
Clearly, Higgins is a huge beer fan, and who could blame him? His unique recommendations are not your everyday convenience store six-pack selections, but they all sound spectacular. Try different types of beers on Super Bowl Sunday, match them with your favorite game-day food, and enjoy with friends. Even if your team doesn't win, at least you ate and drank well!