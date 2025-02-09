The Only Hack You Need For Perfect Heart-Shaped Cupcakes

If you've ever tried to make heart-shaped cupcakes for Valentine's Day, an anniversary, or simply to spread the love, you might have realized that getting the perfect shape isn't always easy. Specialty heart-shaped cupcake pans exist, but who wants to buy a pan they'll only use once or twice a year? Thankfully, a simple hack turns any regular cupcake pan into the perfect mold for heart-shaped treats — no fancy equipment required.

This genius trick, seen making the rounds on TikTok, requires only marbles and aluminum foil. The method is so simple yet effective that you'll wonder why you never thought of it before. Once you fill your cupcake pan liners with batter, place a marble between the liner and the edge of the cupcake well to create the top of the heart. Then use wedges of aluminum foil in a similar manner near the bottom sides of the wells to bring the bottom of the newly formed hearts to a tip. Bake according to your recipe's instructions, and when they're done, you'll have adorable, perfectly heart-shaped cupcakes.

This trick is easy and budget-friendly, and it's also a fun baking activity to do with kids. They'll love helping place the marbles and foil and then watching the cupcakes transform in the oven.