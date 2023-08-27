How Long Should You Let Cupcakes Cool Before Frosting Them?

Frosting cupcakes is the last delightful step before serving and enjoying the celebratory baked goods. Excitement may get the best of you, though, and not waiting for your cupcakes to cool could leave you with melty, gloopy frosting. So, how long should you wait before decorating? The magic number is around 60 minutes.

Waiting a full hour for cupcakes to cool is your best bet before diving in with your piping bag. Even though the cake may feel cool on top, the interior might still be warm. If that's the case, the frosting will certainly melt, as the heat from the center of the cupcake will still be releasing. Letting them cool completely on a rack for at least an hour is the way to go.

Don't have that much time? You can speed up the cooling process by letting the cupcakes sit in the baking tin for 10 minutes, then pop them in the freezer for 20 minutes. They then should come out completely cooled and ready for decoration. If you'd like to frost cupcakes with a piping bag for precision, however, you've got to fill the bag up first.