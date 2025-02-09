6 Affordable Yet Delicious Cocktails To Order At The Bar

Let's face it — as fun as bar hopping with your friends is, going out for drinks can get expensive. While it's true that a beer or a glass of house wine won't set you back too much, once you start ordering fancy craft cocktails, the tab can rack up quickly, leaving your wallet hurting at the end of the night.

The good news is that if you want to spend a night out without breaking the bank, Daily Meal spoke with Nicholas Dukes, mixologist at Temecula, California-based Pechanga Resort Casino, and Maranda Howell, founder and owner of The Tipsy Librarian, a bespoke craft cocktail experience, retail shop, and consulting business in Baton Rouge. They provided exclusive insights on which cocktails you can order at the bar, even on a budget. Howell explains that "well-made cocktails are all about balance, quality, and appreciation for the unavoidable nuances of each spirit," adding that with these expert suggestions, you can get a "beautifully crafted drink that's both approachable and elevated at the same time."