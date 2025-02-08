The Pasta Queen's Top Tip For A Crispy And Flavorful Eggplant Parmesan

When it comes to Italian cooking and eggplant Parmesan, ingredients matter. Just ask Nadia Caterina Munno, better known as TikTok's Pasta Queen. Munno hails from five generations of pasta makers and knows there are plenty of mistakes American cooks are probably making with eggplant Parmesan, including the type of oil you are using. In episode 7 of her Amazon Prime series aptly titled "The Pasta Queen," Munno shared that she uses part olive oil and part vegetable oil for the dish.

The Pasta Queen notes, "Blending the oils preserves olive oil's flavor and health benefits while vegetable oil raises the smoke point for frying." This means your eggplant is going to get nice and crispy without burning. How do you know when your oil is ready? Munno places the handle of a wooden spoon in the pot of oil and if it starts to bubble at the base, the oil is hot enough to start frying up those slices of eggplant. You can tell the eggplant pieces are done when they have a golden brown finish.