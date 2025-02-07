The Oven Preheating Trick That Ensures Your Food Cooks At The Right Temperature

Preheating an oven can be the bane of baking and cooking some of your favorite foods. It is the fundamental cooking step that kicks off just about every recipe, yet it is so easy to forget. How many times have you popped that baked good or sheet pan dinner in the oven before this appliance has hit the proper cooking temperature? We've all done it. But being impatient can mean the taste and texture of your food will suffer. Preheating can make the difference between a perfectly baked pie crust and a soggy, underwhelming disappointment. While there are plenty of hacks to help reduce the amount of time it takes to preheat your oven, our favorite hack accounts for heat escaping when you open and close the oven door.

Yes, each time you open that oven door — including the very first time — you are causing the temperature to fluctuate. It doesn't affect the taste of all dishes, but it can extend your cooking time or make it difficult for cakes and breads to rise and meet those fluffy, lofty heights. By setting your oven 25 to 50 degrees (Fahrenheit) higher than the recipe calls for, you can sidestep this hazard and ensure your meals and baked goods are cooking and baking at the right temperature.