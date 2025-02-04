Leftover Baked Potatoes? Time To Upgrade Nacho Night

When Daily Meal put together a list of different ways to use up leftover baked potatoes, of course we included making potato nachos. These are essentially just like regular nachos except that instead of using tortilla chips, you make homemade potato chips with your leftover baked potatoes. They're loaded with starchy and salty flavor, all while serving as a heartier vehicle for your favorite nacho toppings.

When you find yourself with leftovers after making a classic oven-baked potato recipe the first thing you want to do is slice the cooled potatoes thinly. Then, it's up to you to choose how you crisp them up. You can spread them evenly on a baking sheet and pop them in the oven for a few minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Make sure to coat them in oil to get truly crispy edges while maintaining that soft interior. Roast them to your desired level of crispiness.

You can also turn to your air fryer. Just make sure to pre-heat your air fryer first, and not to stack the potatoes on top of each other to ensure they get full air circulation. Better yet, you don't need to add a ton of extra oil, as the rapidly circulating air helps create that crispy potato texture. Whichever cooking method you choose, make sure to flip the potatoes partway through to ensure even crispiness on both sides.