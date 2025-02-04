Leftover Baked Potatoes? Time To Upgrade Nacho Night
When Daily Meal put together a list of different ways to use up leftover baked potatoes, of course we included making potato nachos. These are essentially just like regular nachos except that instead of using tortilla chips, you make homemade potato chips with your leftover baked potatoes. They're loaded with starchy and salty flavor, all while serving as a heartier vehicle for your favorite nacho toppings.
When you find yourself with leftovers after making a classic oven-baked potato recipe the first thing you want to do is slice the cooled potatoes thinly. Then, it's up to you to choose how you crisp them up. You can spread them evenly on a baking sheet and pop them in the oven for a few minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Make sure to coat them in oil to get truly crispy edges while maintaining that soft interior. Roast them to your desired level of crispiness.
You can also turn to your air fryer. Just make sure to pre-heat your air fryer first, and not to stack the potatoes on top of each other to ensure they get full air circulation. Better yet, you don't need to add a ton of extra oil, as the rapidly circulating air helps create that crispy potato texture. Whichever cooking method you choose, make sure to flip the potatoes partway through to ensure even crispiness on both sides.
Choose your toppings
Once you've made your baked potato chips, it's time to start piling them with toppings. You can start with proteins, such as ground beef or chili con carne, or even tasty bacon bits as an ode to a loaded baked potato recipe. For vegetarian options, try seasoned tofu or pinto beans to pack on the protein.
Then, start adding veggies to the mix — peppers, onions, and olives are all classic choices. Finally, top the whole thing off with cheese and broil the nachos in the oven until the cheese is melted. You could also opt to smother the potato nachos in a gooey cheese sauce.
Finishing touches such as freshly sliced scallions or cold dips like sour cream, salsa, or guacamole are all delicious here. French onion dip could even work well as a nod to potato chips and dip. Other fresh picks that would work are shredded lettuce, jalapeños, or diced tomatoes. The sky is the limit when it comes to creating your own potato nachos.