The Legendary Arkansas BBQ Joint That's So Popular It Doesn't Need A Menu

Barbecue is not just a food; it's an experience, and if you are going to make the ultimate barbecue road trip in search of the holy grail of slow-cooked meats, then there is one spot in Arkansas that needs to be on your BINGO card. There are legends, and there are legendary. Jones Bar-B-Q Diner in Marianna, Arkansas is legendary. This diner is a word-of-mouth eatery, and there's no reason to Google the menu because it doesn't exist.

This iconic diner opens at 7 a.m. and closes its doors when there is nothing left to serve. The only food item served is a pork barbecue sandwich made with a secret vinegar-based red sauce and piled on Wonder Bread. You can also get a little slaw added if you want. It definitely makes it an easy choice for the indecisive. The pork is smoked slowly for over 20 hours with woods like hickory, pecan, and oak. This sandwich is so good that the owner, James Jones, won a prestigious James Beard award in 2012. But what you might find even more impressive is how long this joint has been around. It will leave barbecue lovers wondering how they've never heard of it.