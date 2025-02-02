Here's Why White Bread Is Always Paired With Southern BBQ

Keep your kale and caviar — unless it's Texas caviar – because there's nothing quite like Southern barbecue. Backyard barbecue classics like succulent brisket, pulled pork, chicken, and ribs that have been slow-cooked for hours and smoked using woods like mesquite, oak, or hickory to create layers of nuanced flavors are a hallmark of this beloved regional food fare. But when you serve smoky meat dripping in juices and sauce, you need something practical to eat alongside it and soak up all that goodness. Enter the humble slice of white bread.

Slices of white bread are a Southern staple and have been a part of this eating experience since around the 19th century when barbecue purveyors would add it as a side to make up for skimping on the amount of meat they served. It was a cheap option, and the tradition stuck like white bread sticks to the roof of your mouth. Later, someone, somewhere, got the idea to add a pile of pickles to the plate of barbecue, allowing eaters to create an improvised sandwich half — or whole, depending on how many slices you can rustle up from your fellow diners' trays.