McDonald's And Disney Collabs Weren't Always Good For Business

Disney and McDonald's are among the world's most recognizable companies. Although one sells burgers and the other family-friendly entertainment, it seems a partnership between the two industry titans would be nothing short of a massive success. Unfortunately, The Walt Disney Company and McDonald's have had their fair share of disagreements in the past.

According to Attractions Magazine, one of the goals of Ray Kroc, the McDonald's C.E.O. who transformed the restaurant chain into the massive presence it is today, was for his hamburger-selling business to partner with influential companies that could help McDonald's extend its brand awareness. One of these people happened to be Walt Disney, who at the time was set to open his Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California. Unfortunately, Disney was uninterested in discussing business with such a small company — while the McDonald's everyone knows today has over 40,000 locations worldwide, Kroc's ambitious business only had four locations open when he reached out to Disney. Reportedly, though discussions between the companies may have occurred, Disney's price for partnership was more than Kroc was willing to bargain. Fortunately for fans of Mickey Mouse and McNuggets, the companies have since shared many mutually beneficial promotions and have collaborated for short periods.