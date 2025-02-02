Oprah's Go-To Martini Recipe Is Strictly For Lemon-Lovers
Sipping on a beverage you know is one of Oprah Winfrey's favorites is not just about the drink; it's about the prestige of enjoying the same thing the beloved producer, activist, and television personality enjoys. Winfrey's lemon drop martini is like an ode to citrus and its distinctively tart notes. Back in 2006, Rachael Ray and the media mogul made this iconic martini Winfrey served at her famous 2005 Legend's Ball. The drink had quite the wow factor with the celebrity chef. What separates this lemon drop martini from every other version is the amount of lemon juice it requires.
A typical lemon drop martini uses a 2:1 ratio of vodka to lemon juice, some triple sec, a little lemon to garnish, and some sugar to rim your martini glass. Winfrey skips the triple sec and concentrates on the citrus. She squeezes the juice of three lemons into each martini. If you are thinking that's a lot, you aren't alone. During the segment posted on OWN, Ray noted it was a "pucker" amount. But don't worry, Winfrey balances all that sour with some sugar. You can use as much or as little sweetener as you want because she says it is the ingredient you add "to taste." She also tosses in a leaf or two of mint, giving it a refreshing, almost Southern lemonade-like vibe.
Use only fresh lemon juice
If you plan to make Oprah Winfrey's lemon drop martini, don't skimp on the lemons or opt for bottled lemon juice to save time. It might be easier, but because this citrus is the star of the show, fresh lemon juice will brighten the flavor and make it pop. When making this drink, use a good lemon juice hack to get the most out of your lemons: Allow your citrus to warm to room temperature before cutting and squeezing. This extra step will limber up the lemon's membrane so it is squeeze-ready, and you get every last drop of lemon juice.
You can also use a lemon press to extract all that juice easier. As a bonus, it will prevent the seeds from making their way into the liquid. However, if you don't have one of these contraptions, you can use a simple technique to squeeze lemons without dropping seeds. It only requires holding your lemon half with the cut side up and a gentle squeeze. The juice will stream down your hand without any seeds going with it. Just remember, the quantity of lemon juice might not only temper but almost hide the taste of the vodka. Once you shake all the ingredients together in a cocktail shaker full of ice and strain, your 'O' lemon drop martini might taste so good you don't realize it has alcohol in it, but it does, so drink responsibly.