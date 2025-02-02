Oprah's Go-To Martini Recipe Is Strictly For Lemon-Lovers

Sipping on a beverage you know is one of Oprah Winfrey's favorites is not just about the drink; it's about the prestige of enjoying the same thing the beloved producer, activist, and television personality enjoys. Winfrey's lemon drop martini is like an ode to citrus and its distinctively tart notes. Back in 2006, Rachael Ray and the media mogul made this iconic martini Winfrey served at her famous 2005 Legend's Ball. The drink had quite the wow factor with the celebrity chef. What separates this lemon drop martini from every other version is the amount of lemon juice it requires.

A typical lemon drop martini uses a 2:1 ratio of vodka to lemon juice, some triple sec, a little lemon to garnish, and some sugar to rim your martini glass. Winfrey skips the triple sec and concentrates on the citrus. She squeezes the juice of three lemons into each martini. If you are thinking that's a lot, you aren't alone. During the segment posted on OWN, Ray noted it was a "pucker" amount. But don't worry, Winfrey balances all that sour with some sugar. You can use as much or as little sweetener as you want because she says it is the ingredient you add "to taste." She also tosses in a leaf or two of mint, giving it a refreshing, almost Southern lemonade-like vibe.