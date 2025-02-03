The Simple Tool You Need For Achieving Pro-Level Blown Sugar

Whether you want to elevate cocktails or add a fancy topper to your desserts, there's one easy way to do so: blown sugar. Unlike homemade spun sugar made by cooking and spiraling sugar around a stick, blown sugar is a trick that involves blowing air into hot, pulled sugar to create bubbles and globes.

If that sounds like an impossible feat, don't panic. Daily Meal spoke with Marilyn Santos-McNabb, executive pastry chef and Wilton Sweet Studio instructor, for tips on achieving blown sugar that looks like it was made by a pro.

She explains that if you want to achieve this treat, one key thing to do is to get the right tools. Namely, you'll want to invest in a sugar pump. She shared, "Although you can use your mouth to blow into a pipe to produce blown pieces, you will certainly need a strong set of lungs! A sugar pump makes it a lot easier and enjoyable to control the air necessary to produce a piece — and control is key."