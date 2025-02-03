The Simple Tool You Need For Achieving Pro-Level Blown Sugar
Whether you want to elevate cocktails or add a fancy topper to your desserts, there's one easy way to do so: blown sugar. Unlike homemade spun sugar made by cooking and spiraling sugar around a stick, blown sugar is a trick that involves blowing air into hot, pulled sugar to create bubbles and globes.
If that sounds like an impossible feat, don't panic. Daily Meal spoke with Marilyn Santos-McNabb, executive pastry chef and Wilton Sweet Studio instructor, for tips on achieving blown sugar that looks like it was made by a pro.
She explains that if you want to achieve this treat, one key thing to do is to get the right tools. Namely, you'll want to invest in a sugar pump. She shared, "Although you can use your mouth to blow into a pipe to produce blown pieces, you will certainly need a strong set of lungs! A sugar pump makes it a lot easier and enjoyable to control the air necessary to produce a piece — and control is key."
Other tools you may want to invest in
Beyond a sugar pump, Marilyn Santos-McNabb explains that there are a few other tools to help get your blown sugar A-game on. First, she notes, "A digital thermometer is a must for cooking sugar!" Digital thermometers help you measure what stage of cooking the sugar has reached and give you a more precise read of when it's time to take the sweet off the heat. With blown sugar, you want a temperature of right around 300 degrees Fahrenheit, and rather than relying on water tricks like the hard or soft ball stage, the digital thermometer gives you a more precise read. If you're unsure where to begin, check out Daily Meal's guide to candy thermometers to help you get started.
Santos-McNabb also notes that another tool to have up your sleeve includes a stainless steel or copper heavy-bottomed pan, which can help avoid burning, and adds that "a silicone mat, a silicone rubber spatula, a small brush dedicated to sugar cooking, as well as rubber and cotton gloves" also come in handy. Silicone candy tools are nonstick and dishwasher safe, making the cleanup after your prep work much easier, and the gloves can help you avoid burns or hot sugar splashing directly on your skin.
Santos Mc-Nabb also mentions, "A few other things that are not as necessary but helpful [are] a small alcohol burner or torch, a small fan, a microwave oven, and a heat lamp," which can be ideal for helping adjust the temperature of your blown sugar.
Key tips for making blown sugar
Marilyn Santos McNabb explains that there are a few tips you can implement, paired with your handy tools, that can really help you create beautiful blown sugar sculptures. "Keeping your sugar at a proper temperature helps when first starting to pull! If it's too hot, your piece will not have shape (or easily lose its shape) and can also lose its sheen," she shared. "If sugar is too cold, it makes it almost impossible for the beginner to work with." This is where you can use tools such as a torch to help you adjust the temperature of your treat.
Another tip for beginners from Santos-McNabb is that you should "use clean, clean, clean tools; even a little dust or water can crystallize your cooked sugar." Plus, she adds, don't be afraid to get in there and really work the treat. She revealed, "Not pulling enough is a more common mistake than over pulling! In blowing sugar, short, gradual pumps when you are just starting is helpful."
All these tips and tools can help you work the sugar and get the right texture. If you do mess up, just embrace imperfection, as this is what makes your homemade treat unique! With these tips, you're ready to get in the kitchen and try your hand at some next-level candy-making.