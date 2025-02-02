5 Doritos Super Bowl Commercials That'll Make You Feel Old

For decades, Super Bowl commercials have been a cultural and commercial phenomenon, almost on par with the big game itself. Companies spend millions of dollars for a standout ad on what is arguably the biggest stage in the TV advertising industry. And with decades of competition on this stage, Doritos has amassed a lengthy track record of notable Super Bowl spots — including some of the top food commercials in recent history.

From gimmicks it referenced in subsequent Super Bowl ads to a chain of fan-created shorts chosen by voters, the extensive history of Doritos Super Bowl ads is fertile ground for feelings of nostalgia. A tendency to lean on current events and celebrities for ad content only bolsters the memories, as well as the brand recognition. But through all these years of content, some of the standout ads can make one feel old, whether or not they're particularly well-remembered.