Think Again Before Ordering A Salad At Wendy's

It's easy to think of a salad as the healthiest choice on the menu — but that's not always the case. In fact, if you're thinking about ordering a salad, then you may want to think again. Essentially, the salad options at Wendy's aren't exactly the healthiest, even if they're labeled as such on the menu — especially when it comes to the sodium.

Wendy's offers three full-sized salads: the Chicken Caesar Salad, the Taco Salad, and the Apple Pecan Salad. By reading the nutrition labels on Wendy's website, you'll find that the Chicken Caesar Salad contains 1130 milligrams of sodium, which is almost half of the recommended daily value. But it gets worse with the Taco Salad, which consists of lettuce, chili, sour cream, tomatoes, salsa, cheese, and tortilla chips. The Taco Salad contains a whopping 2030 milligrams of sodium, which comes out to about 88% of the recommended daily value. Of course, if you're really craving the Taco Salad, then you can still order it — it's just important to be aware that this one salad does contain nearly all of the sodium that's recommended for the day, so you may want to only have it every once in a while.

The best salad, sodium-wise, of Wendy's full-sized salads is the Apple Pecan Chicken Salad. It contains 790 milligrams, which accounts for about 34% of the recommended daily value. However, it has the most sugar out of the three salads with 21 grams, whereas the Taco Salad has 13 grams and the Chicken Caesar has just 2 grams.