Ina Garten's Simple Upgrade For The Best Cornbread You'll Ever Eat

The first ingredient Ina Garten adds to her cornbread is brown butter, and there are quite a few reasons why this tastes so good. Brown butter is the product of the Maillard reaction, which causes the milk solids in regular butter to caramelize. That chemical reaction leads to nutty, toasty, caramel notes in the butter that shine through when you use it in your cornbread. It also brings out more sweet notes in the cornbread and plays up some of the sugars you'd normally use in the dish.

The sea salt Garten adds to her cornbread is another reason her dish is so delicious. For one thing, seal salt has a mineral flavor to it thanks to the fact that it doesn't go through as much refining. This adds a unique taste to it that gives the bread complexity. At the same time, the salt helps to balance out all those sweet flavors in the bread. And, since salt is a flavor enhancer, it works to boost the other tasting notes in your cornbread (and to really pull out those toasted flavors from the brown butter).