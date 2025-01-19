The 2 Biggest Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Marinades
Marinades are the key to ensuring that your meat or fish dishes are ultra-flavorful, juicy, and tender. Because of how essential they are, you want to make sure you get them right — and to avoid the common mistakes everyone makes. To find out which mistakes to look out for, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Fares Kargar, the owner and executive chef of Georgia-based Delbar Restaurant and Bar. Kargar says, "The biggest mistake is not tasting the marinade before putting it on the protein. It's so important to check the balance of acid and oil beforehand."
According to Kargar, marinades should have a ratio of three parts oil to one part acid if the acid is strong, such as with lime or lemon juice. Even if you stick precisely to the ratio, you still want to give it a taste to make sure it's good to go. Most marinades will have other ingredients as well — such as spices or herbs — so you'll need to know if the amounts of those other ingredients are working well in the marinade and if there's anything that needs adjusting.
Be careful not to over-marinate
Ensuring your ingredients mix well together is only half of the battle. You may already know how long to marinate chicken or steak, but the general guidelines may differ slightly based on the ingredients in the marinade. Kargar says, "[A] common error is over-marinating — this can completely destroy the texture of the protein," adding that fresh citrus as the acid allows you to marinate for up to 24 hours, while a vinegar-based acid requires marinating for just one hour.
There are some unusual marinades that you should know about for a great meal, but be cautious of some, including pineapple and kiwi. Kargar says, "[These are] instant use only, because they're enzymatic and break down meat super quickly." Of course, if you're following a specific recipe, then it should include instructions on how long to marinate the protein, but it's still good to have a general idea of marinade timelines.