The 2 Biggest Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Marinades

Marinades are the key to ensuring that your meat or fish dishes are ultra-flavorful, juicy, and tender. Because of how essential they are, you want to make sure you get them right — and to avoid the common mistakes everyone makes. To find out which mistakes to look out for, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Fares Kargar, the owner and executive chef of Georgia-based Delbar Restaurant and Bar. Kargar says, "The biggest mistake is not tasting the marinade before putting it on the protein. It's so important to check the balance of acid and oil beforehand."

According to Kargar, marinades should have a ratio of three parts oil to one part acid if the acid is strong, such as with lime or lemon juice. Even if you stick precisely to the ratio, you still want to give it a taste to make sure it's good to go. Most marinades will have other ingredients as well — such as spices or herbs — so you'll need to know if the amounts of those other ingredients are working well in the marinade and if there's anything that needs adjusting.