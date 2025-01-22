These Fries Are The Unhealthiest Side At Wendy's

Which of the sides at Wendy's is the least healthy? The answer is the Chili Cheese Fries made with beef chili, a cheese sauce, and a heaping of extra shredded cheese. The fries come to a total of 520 calories, which isn't too bad considering that we know fries are not a low-calorie snack — and relative to how many calories we should eat in a day. However, it's the other nutritional facts that may give you pause.

For example, the dish has 1,270 milligrams of sodium, which almost makes up the entirety of what's recommended an individual consumes in a day. More specifically, the ideal maximum of sodium for an adult per day is just 1,500 milligrams. However, if you do go over that, the FDA recommends not exceeding 2,300 milligrams per day. So even looking at the higher number, the fries still contain about half of what's recommended — and remember, this is just in one small side dish. This is important to understand fully because eating too much sodium can increase your blood pressure, as well as increase the chance of heart disease and stroke.

Additionally, the Chili Cheese Fries contain 27 grams of total fat, which is the entirety of what's recommended for a 2,400-calorie daily intake. Too much saturated fat in your diet has the same risks as too much sodium.