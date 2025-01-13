Costco Canada Could Be In Big Legal Trouble After Allegedly Overcharging Shoppers

Additionally, the Costco website claims that higher fees online account for shipping and handling, but the checkout page then lists shipping and handling as free. This may also violate the Competition Act, which does not allow for misleading representations. According to attorney Joceylyn Ouellette, if the extra $10 is due to shipping and handling, then that needs to be clearly stated to the customer. Ouellette said to the Montreal Gazette, "If you were able to compare the prices in-store and on the internet, and let's say, you see a difference of $10, you could see that there's $10 in shipping fees that you would not know about, but if you buy three or four of the same item, then you'd be paying that $10 three or four times, which is something that the internet customer is unaware of."

The Costco website also directly addresses that a product may not be sold for the same price online as it's sold in stores, as well as the fact that the website does not price match the prices seen in stores. However, the lawsuit states that these statements equate to the company admitting to double ticketing.

If certified by a judge, the suit can become a class-action lawsuit, allowing other customers who experienced the same price discrepancies anytime after December 2022 to join in. The lawsuit hopes to achieve monetary compensation, but the exact amount is not yet known. This would not be the first class-action lawsuit that Costco has faced regarding online prices being different than in-store prices – just last June, customers claimed that they were overpaying for toilet paper at Costco.