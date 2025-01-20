The Difference Between An Aloo Pie And A Samosa

Aloo pies and samosas share a common ancestry — but the two foods evolved into unique cultural expressions. Samosas originated from the Persian word sanbosag, which means triangular shaped pastry. This culinary invention traveled through India, where each region developed its own variation. In the 19th century, Indian immigrants brought it along with a few other recipes to Trinidad, where it took on a distinctly Caribbean twist and came to be known as aloo pie.

The triangular and layered samosa is a crunchy pastry, which is deep-fried. The dough is kneaded in a way that gives it a flaky and crispy texture, and its shape allows it room to puff up. Aloo pie, as the name might suggest, has a softer, doughier texture and resembles a flattened empanada. The shape is one distinguishing factor, but the key difference is that while samosas can be made with anything — from potatoes and peas to spiced lamb or fish — aloo (potato in Hindi) pie can only be stuffed with, you guessed it, potatoes. In a way, aloo pie is Trinidad's love letter to the potato.