The Easiest Way To Safely Get Rid Of Used Cooking Oil
If there's one thing you should never do in the kitchen, it's pour cooking oil down the drain. Essentially, oil will solidify when it cools down — which will lead to it clogging up your drain pipes. A tiny amount of oil down the drain is typically okay, but you definitely need to avoid large quantities, such as after deep-frying or even pan-frying.
This means that the oil needs to go into the trash can, but it can be a bit of a messy hassle to dispose of a liquid in the trash. Luckily, there's a hack to make this just a bit easier, and all you need is baking soda, which you probably already have in your pantry. Baking soda will absorb the oil, making it much easier to collect and throw away. Just pour a generous amount of baking soda directly into the pan, right over the oil, then use a spatula to mix it together. It will result in a thicker consistency that you can easily pick up with a paper towel and then toss in the trash.
Other ways to easily dispose of — or reuse — cooking oil
If you don't have any baking soda in the house, then there's no need to worry — there are other hacks to help you dispose of used oil. One easy way is to chill the oil, which will harden it and make it easier to throw away. Give the oil a bit of time to cool after cooking, then pour it into a coffee mug cup and pop it in the fridge. After a bit of time in the fridge, you should be able to easily scoop it out and throw it away. There are also products that you can use to help with the problem. For example, celebrity chef Rachael Ray uses Hot Oil, a product that hardens leftover oil to make it easier to get rid of.
But there's also one other option: reusing the oil. All you have to do is let the oil cool, then strain it into a clean, resealable jar. You can utilize the genius hack involving gelatin to clean the oil used for future use.