The Easiest Way To Safely Get Rid Of Used Cooking Oil

If there's one thing you should never do in the kitchen, it's pour cooking oil down the drain. Essentially, oil will solidify when it cools down — which will lead to it clogging up your drain pipes. A tiny amount of oil down the drain is typically okay, but you definitely need to avoid large quantities, such as after deep-frying or even pan-frying.

This means that the oil needs to go into the trash can, but it can be a bit of a messy hassle to dispose of a liquid in the trash. Luckily, there's a hack to make this just a bit easier, and all you need is baking soda, which you probably already have in your pantry. Baking soda will absorb the oil, making it much easier to collect and throw away. Just pour a generous amount of baking soda directly into the pan, right over the oil, then use a spatula to mix it together. It will result in a thicker consistency that you can easily pick up with a paper towel and then toss in the trash.