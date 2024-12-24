What To Do When Your Tequila Smells Too Boozy

Have you ever opened a bottle of tequila and found its aroma a little too, well, boozy? Luckily, there's a way to approach this dilemma so you can fully enjoy the tequila without holding your nose. To get all the answers, Daily Meal spoke with Lauren Mote, the global director of on-trade excellence at Patrón, which has just released a new charcoal-filtered añejo tequila, Patrón Cristalino.

Mote says, "Properly made tequila [...] should have a balanced aroma where the alcohol harmonizes with vibrant notes of agave, citrus, vanilla, and spice." With this in mind, if the smell seems too powerful — and not in a good way — it may be because it's a cheap bottle. Typically, inexpensive bottles of alcohol have a more straightforward (boozy) smell than high-quality bottles, which have aromas that reflect the complex flavor profile.

But, Mote says, if your tequila is high quality and still smells boozy, it may just be that your bottle needs some time to aerate. She continues, "If the scent feels pronounced, allow the tequila a moment to breathe, or add a few drops of water [and] its profile will evolve beautifully."