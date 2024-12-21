The Store-Brand Eggnog That's Truly The Best Of The Best

We're in the middle of the holiday season, which means it's time to break out the eggnog. Eggnog is one of the quintessential drinks synonymous with Christmas festivities, which is why you'll see a plethora of different varieties in the grocery store aisles. But which store-brand eggnog is the best? Daily Meal ranked 13 store-bought eggnogs to answer this very question — and it was Trader Joe's Egg Nog that took the top spot.

We found Trader Joe's version to be just the right amount of creamy, resulting in an overall decadent drink. As for the taste, this version has the perfect combination of spices — including nutmeg, vanilla, and cinnamon — which are front and center when you take a sip. All in all, we found it to be the closest-tasting to homemade eggnog that you can get without, well, making eggnog at home yourself.

But don't just take our word for it — Trader Joe's fans on Reddit couldn't be more in agreement. One user noted that they bought two cartons of the eggnog as soon as the chain stocked it for the holiday season. Meanwhile, on Instagram, a Trader Joe's shopper commented, "My favorite!!" under a post about the return of the eggnog to shelves.