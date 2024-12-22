One Trader Joe's Gummy Candy Just Isn't Worth Your Money

With the holidays approaching, plenty of sweet treats appear on supermarket shelves. You can find seasonal items like chocolate Santas or candy canes, but you can also find some classic favorites like tootsie rolls and lollipops.

One supermarket with plenty of sweets lining its shelves is Trader Joe's, a chain known for its cheap prices. However, you might think twice before grabbing any candy off its shelves. Daily Meal taste-tested 23 Trader Joe's candies and ranked them from worst to best. And, while some of the candies were delectable (looking at you, cocoa-coated chocolate truffles!), there was one in particular that was definitely a pass.

The candy in question is Trader Joe's Trio of Soft Licorice Twists. These twists are a gummy candy resemblant of a Twizzler and come in a pack of three different flavors: mango, green apple, and raspberry. Unfortunately, those jazzy-sounding flavors didn't work, and the texture of the sweet left much to be desired, too.