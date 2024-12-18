The Biggest Mistake You Can Make At A Wine Store Is So Easy To Fix
Shopping for wine can be so intimidating. All those bottles of red, rosé, and white that can range in price and vary in taste can make it hard to make an educated choice, especially if you are on a mission to source an affordable wine that tastes great. But as tempting as it might be to close your eyes and pick a bottle of chardonnay or pinot noir, that's not necessarily the best wine choosing strategy. Doreen Winkler, founder of Orange Glou wine store in New York City, told Daily Meal, "The biggest mistake is to not talk to the store associates!"
Communication is key, especially when shopping for something you're not used to. Winkler, named one of "America's Top Sommeliers" by Forbes, further explained, "I often see people coming into stores, not asking for help and instead looking wines up on their phones.
That's right, your best resource in this case is not your phone. When you engage with a wine store associate, they will share essential wine pairing tips you should know that will ultimately make your wine adventures less stressful.
Show and tell your preferences
Doreen Winkler also wants you to know that a wine shop is a safe space. Winkler said, "Don't be scared to talk to people in the shop — they can work with your budget and taste to find the right wine for you."
When you strike up a conversation with an employee in a wine shop, they are going to tell you how to choose a rosé wine for summer, or if it happens to be March or April, they can suggest wines suited for springtime sipping. If you tell a store associate that you need a dessert wine to go with your cheesecake or a wine to pair up with your Fettuccine Alfredo or the hot dogs for your cookout, they will offer a handful of recommendations that could lead you to your new favorite vino.
Additionally, you should share your wine preferences with the associate when asking for recommendations. If you know you like a dry, sweet, fruity, or bold-flavored wine, this will help inform the worker about what types of red and white you might enjoy sipping on. It will also allow the associate to point you toward bottles from a specific region or those that are similar to other bottles you've enjoyed. So, follow Doreen Winkler's advice and prioritize communication the next time you shop for a merlot or pinot gris for your next soiree.