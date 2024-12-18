The Biggest Mistake You Can Make At A Wine Store Is So Easy To Fix

Shopping for wine can be so intimidating. All those bottles of red, rosé, and white that can range in price and vary in taste can make it hard to make an educated choice, especially if you are on a mission to source an affordable wine that tastes great. But as tempting as it might be to close your eyes and pick a bottle of chardonnay or pinot noir, that's not necessarily the best wine choosing strategy. Doreen Winkler, founder of Orange Glou wine store in New York City, told Daily Meal, "The biggest mistake is to not talk to the store associates!"

Communication is key, especially when shopping for something you're not used to. Winkler, named one of "America's Top Sommeliers" by Forbes, further explained, "I often see people coming into stores, not asking for help and instead looking wines up on their phones.

That's right, your best resource in this case is not your phone. When you engage with a wine store associate, they will share essential wine pairing tips you should know that will ultimately make your wine adventures less stressful.