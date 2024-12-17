When To Flip Grilled Tofu (And How To Know When It's Done)

If you're in the mood for tofu, grilling it is a great option. You can use any marinade and seasoning that you want for the flavor, then the grill will give the tofu a crispy, charred exterior. But since tofu isn't one of the proteins most associated with grilling, such as steak or chicken, then you may not know the specifics of how to grill it properly. To find out everything we need to know on the topic, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Nisha Vora, the New York Times best-selling cookbook author of "Big Vegan Flavor."

The important question is once the tofu is on the grill, how do you know when to flip it? Vora says, "Tofu is ready to be flipped when it easily releases from the grill grates. If it feels stuck, give it another minute or two and try again." She also says to look out for those distinct grill marks. The grill marks indicate that the tofu has crisped up on the outside and developed a crust, which means that it will hold its shape when you flip it. Vora adds, "Patience is key — flipping too early can cause the tofu to tear or stick."